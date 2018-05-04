press release: Mark your calendar for May 4, as dozens of venues open their doors for spring’s biggest celebration of the arts. Tour Madison’s vibrant arts scene—popping up in neighbor­hoods throughout Madison from 5 to 9 pm. Gallery Night has been lighting up the night in Madison for 30 years, offering an opportunity to enjoy a wide variety of visual art offerings throughout the city. Galleries, artist stu­dios, non-profit organizations, and other local businesses showcase original artwork and host special exhibitions, dem­onstrations, and receptions during this semi-annual event. Be sure to share your Gallery Night photos and reviews on social media using #MADGalleryNight.

FRIDAY, MAY 4, 5-9 PM

GALLERY NIGHT at MMoCA

The first Friday in May will offer a wide array of art-related experiences at MMoCA, in addition to a multitude of Gallery Night festivities at more than 50 venues city-wide. For MMoCA’s Gallery Night events detailed below, admission is free.

6-9 PM MMoCA OPENING: IRENE GRAU: CONSTRUCTION SEASON

Join MMoCA from 5–9 pm for the opening of Spanish artist Irene Grau’s first solo museum exhibition in the United States. This MMoCA Opening includes a talk by the artist, live music and passed hors d’oeuvres from Fresco, and the evening features the unveil­ing of MMoCA’s first official beer.

6:30-7:15 PM ARTIST TALK: IRENE GRAU

Irene Grau will discuss a new body of work she began during her five-week artist residency in Madison in the summer of 2017. Her plein air paintings draw attention to little-noticed aspects of the city’s environment and identify instances of monochromatic abstraction in everyday scenes. Grau describes her artistic interventions as “going out in search of painting with a camera and a pair of hiking boots on.” Seating in MMoCA’s lecture hall is limited.

8-9 PM BEER LAUNCH WITH OCTOPI BREWING

Celebrate the unveil­ing of MMoCA’s first official beer. Starting at 8 pm, museum guests will have the opportunity to sample the limited release of the specialty craft beer. This new project resulted from MMoCA’s collaboration with Octopi Brewing, Art & Sons, and artist Meg Mitchell, whose installation in the rooftop sculpture garden served as the inspiration for this unique partnership.