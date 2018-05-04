Gallery Night
press release: Mark your calendar for May 4, as dozens of venues open their doors for spring’s biggest celebration of the arts. Tour Madison’s vibrant arts scene—popping up in neighborhoods throughout Madison from 5 to 9 pm. Gallery Night has been lighting up the night in Madison for 30 years, offering an opportunity to enjoy a wide variety of visual art offerings throughout the city. Galleries, artist studios, non-profit organizations, and other local businesses showcase original artwork and host special exhibitions, demonstrations, and receptions during this semi-annual event. Be sure to share your Gallery Night photos and reviews on social media using #MADGalleryNight.
FRIDAY, MAY 4, 5-9 PM
GALLERY NIGHT at MMoCA
The first Friday in May will offer a wide array of art-related experiences at MMoCA, in addition to a multitude of Gallery Night festivities at more than 50 venues city-wide. For MMoCA’s Gallery Night events detailed below, admission is free.
6-9 PM MMoCA OPENING: IRENE GRAU: CONSTRUCTION SEASON
Join MMoCA from 5–9 pm for the opening of Spanish artist Irene Grau’s first solo museum exhibition in the United States. This MMoCA Opening includes a talk by the artist, live music and passed hors d’oeuvres from Fresco, and the evening features the unveiling of MMoCA’s first official beer.
6:30-7:15 PM ARTIST TALK: IRENE GRAU
Irene Grau will discuss a new body of work she began during her five-week artist residency in Madison in the summer of 2017. Her plein air paintings draw attention to little-noticed aspects of the city’s environment and identify instances of monochromatic abstraction in everyday scenes. Grau describes her artistic interventions as “going out in search of painting with a camera and a pair of hiking boots on.” Seating in MMoCA’s lecture hall is limited.
8-9 PM BEER LAUNCH WITH OCTOPI BREWING
Celebrate the unveiling of MMoCA’s first official beer. Starting at 8 pm, museum guests will have the opportunity to sample the limited release of the specialty craft beer. This new project resulted from MMoCA’s collaboration with Octopi Brewing, Art & Sons, and artist Meg Mitchell, whose installation in the rooftop sculpture garden served as the inspiration for this unique partnership.