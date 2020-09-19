Game Day Pop-Up Workouts
media release: Basecamp Fitness Game Day Pop-Up Workouts
Saturday, September 19 and 26, 2020 at 8:30 AM and 9:30 AM
September 19: https://mindbody.io/fitness/
September 26: https://mindbody.io/
Badgers football might be postponed, but at Basecamp Fitness, the game's still on! Join us for one of our Game Day Pop-Up workouts* right outside Camp Randall Stadium.
Come try out the workout and represent your favorite college football team! UW-Wisconsin apparel recommended, but we welcome fans of all teams.
RSVP required as spots are limited!
*Your health and safety is our top priority. Each participant will have their own dedicated workout space and equipment. Social distance will be maintained at all times, all equipment is sanitized before and after use, and we'll have additional wipes and hand sanitizer available for use. Let's get outside while we still can!