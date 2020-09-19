media release: Basecamp Fitness Game Day Pop-Up Workouts

Saturday, September 19 and 26, 2020 at 8:30 AM and 9:30 AM

September 19: https://mindbody.io/fitness/ classes/outside-workout-full- body-build-basecamp-fitness- madison-2#70806148-2020-09-19

September 26: https://mindbody.io/ fitness/classes/outside- workout-full-body-build- basecamp-fitness-madison-2# 70170038-2020-09-26

Badgers football might be postponed, but at Basecamp Fitness, the game's still on! Join us for one of our Game Day Pop-Up workouts* right outside Camp Randall Stadium.

New to Basecamp? Our go-at-it-hard-and-switch-it- up-often format keeps your body guessing at what’s next. We’re constantly remixing workouts with ambush elements to ratchet up your balance, endurance and strength. And we do it in a condensed, hyper-efficient time frame, so you can get on with your day.

Come try out the workout and represent your favorite college football team! UW-Wisconsin apparel recommended, but we welcome fans of all teams.

RSVP required as spots are limited!

*Your health and safety is our top priority. Each participant will have their own dedicated workout space and equipment. Social distance will be maintained at all times, all equipment is sanitized before and after use, and we'll have additional wipes and hand sanitizer available for use. Let's get outside while we still can!