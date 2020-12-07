ONLINE: Gaming & Coding Day

media release: Join us an afternoon of exploring the world of game design and coding! The 2020 Gaming and Coding Day, brought to you by the Urban League of Greater Madison with funding from My Brother's Keeper, will be an interactive journey exploring opportunities across in the areas of gaming and coding.

The 2020 Gaming and Coding Camp will be held virtually on Monday, December 7, from 1:00-4:30pm (Central Time). Sessions will be conducted through Zoom and will feature local representatives. This year's partners include: Maydm, EPIC, and Filament Games.

This is a completely free experience. Attendees will receive t-shirt and any necessary supplies for them to participate in the workshops.

To register, complete the order form with your child's information (unless otherwise noted) and click "register" to submit.

Space is limited, so register today!