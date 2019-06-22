Garage Sale
Dane County Humane Society 5132 Voges Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53718
press release: Head out to DCHS's Barn on June 22 and 23 for a garage sale featuring all things kids! Items for sale will include kids' clothes, toys, books, movies and other kid related items. Looking for kids' clothes? Fill a plastic shopping bag for $5 or a paper bag for $10! Have items to donate? We're collecting gently used items like kids' clothes, toys and books. Donations can be brought to the Main Shelter.
Info
Fundraisers, Kids & Family