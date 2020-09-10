media release: Sept 10, 11, 12, 8am-4pm on Thursday & Friday, 8-2 on Saturday, on the Back Porch and Lawn with Masks and Social Distancing, cash or check.

It is critical that we “do well” with the Garage Sale because it will be our only fundraising activity for operating costs to maintain the historic Dean House. D ue to the pandemic, we have had to cancel the Back Porch Concerts, Ice Cream Social and monthly Open Houses. Please come to shop and invite your friends and neighbors to come, too. It is very important that we have a “good turnout” all three days.

Donations for the sale can be brought to the Dean House on Tues or Wed Sept 8 & 9 For more information call 249-7920

THANK YOU to members and friends who have joined or renewed your HBGHS membership and contributed to the Back Porch Renovation project. We have received $ 42,615, so far, toward our goal of $75,000. We are talking with contractors and hope to start the project this fall. If you haven’t yet renewed or contributed we would love to hear from you: HBGHS, P.O. Box 6704, Monona WI 53716.