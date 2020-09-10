Garage Sale
Dean House, Monona 4718 Monona Drive, Monona, Wisconsin 53716
media release: Sept 10, 11, 12, 8am-4pm on Thursday & Friday, 8-2 on Saturday, on the Back Porch and Lawn with Masks and Social Distancing, cash or check.
It is critical that we “do well” with the Garage Sale because it will be our only fundraising activity for operating costs to maintain the historic Dean House. D
Donations for the sale can be brought to the Dean House on Tues or Wed Sept 8 & 9 For more information call 249-7920
THANK YOU to members and friends who have joined or renewed your HBGHS membership and contributed to the Back Porch Renovation project. We have received $ 42,615, so far, toward our goal of $75,000.