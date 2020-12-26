ONLINE: Garage Xmas 2020
https://www.youtube.com/user/AutoramasOficial
media release: GARAGE XMAS 2020! Online Festival!
Brazil's Autoramas, has organised a special Xmas treat featuring some of the best rock n roll bands on the planet. Tune in at 5pm Brazil time on Boxing Day.
-Guitar Wolf (jp)
-Messer Chups (ru)
-King Salami & The Cumberland 3 (uk)
-Autoramas (bra)
-The Let's Go's (jp)
-Los Retumbes (es)
-Black Mekon (uk)
-Reptilians From Andromeda (tur)
-Ugly Beats (usa)
-Scaners (fra)
-Oh!Gunquit (uk)
-Thee Cha Cha Chas (aus)
-Jack Cades (uk)
-Paralèlles (bra)
-Cherry Pickles (uk)
