ONLINE: Garage Xmas 2020

https://www.youtube.com/user/AutoramasOficial

media release: GARAGE XMAS 2020! Online Festival!

Brazil's Autoramas, has organised a special Xmas treat featuring some of the best rock n roll bands on the planet. Tune in at 5pm Brazil time on Boxing Day.

-Guitar Wolf (jp)

-Messer Chups (ru)

-King Salami & The Cumberland 3 (uk)

-Autoramas (bra)

-The Let's Go's (jp)

-Los Retumbes (es)

-Black Mekon (uk)

-Reptilians From Andromeda (tur)

-Ugly Beats (usa)

-Scaners (fra)

-Oh!Gunquit (uk)

-Thee Cha Cha Chas (aus)

-Jack Cades (uk)

-Paralèlles (bra)

-Cherry Pickles (uk)