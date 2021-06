media release: Can’t believe we finally get to share our new album 'No Gods No Masters'. In celebration we are going to host an exclusive first listening party on Facebook this Thursday June 10, at 3 pm PT/ 11 pm BST.

The whole band will be there to hang out and chat with you all.

RSVP here.

Pre-order the album ‘No Gods No Masters’: Garbage.lnk.to/NoGodsNoMasters