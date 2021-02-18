ONLINE: Garcia Peoples

× Expand Dominque Miniaci Garcia Peoples live at Sony Hall in New York City.

media release: Join us February 18 for the streaming premiere of Garcia Peoples – Live at Sony Hall in NYC (featuring Macrodose Visuals). Premiering two full sets of expanded jams both classic and firsts to celebrate the release of Nightcap at Wits’ End, plus very special guests Macrodose for an incredible visual and sonic experience. $15 ticket price includes free audio download via Bandcamp after the show.

Praise for Nightcap At Wits' End:

"...the band’s penchant for exploring unexpected song structures, luminous instrumental tones, and unpredictable jammy interludes continues to run rampant even in the confines of otherwise tight and tuneful rock songs." Uproxx naming the album one of the Fall's Most Anticipated

“Nightcap At Wits’ End is proof that the experimental beyond doesn't just beckon Garcia Peoples - it’s already here.” Uncut Album of the Month 8/10

“…an ambitious, interconnected song-cycle where one flows into the next.” Brooklyn Vegan

“Nightcap at Wits' End is the most complete articulation of their wide-reaching creative range, and stands as the their most focused and engaging work to date.” AllMusic

“... a sense that these insatiable music scholars have zeroed in on a spot at the cusp of the ‘70s where psychedelia, folk and nascent prog interweaved in fruitful ways.” Mojo ****

“Four albums on Garcia Peoples still sound like they’re tapping into the main nerve driving guitar rock in an era of subdivision and split-hair genres.” Raven Sings The Blues

“…an intricate parade of tightly-focused arena-grade majesty.” New Commute

“…the band’s numerous styles coalesce into some of the best psychedelic improvisation to hit the live music scene in recent years.” Live For Live Music

“…this one shapes up as Garcia Peoples’ best yet.” The Vinyl District