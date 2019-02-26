RSVP for Garden Journaling & Record Keeping
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: The growing season goes by too fast to remember all the details of your garden, which is why keeping journals and records can help. Learn the basics of garden journaling and plant record keeping, along with special tips and tricks from home gardeners and horticulturists. Instructor: Avery Marcott (Olbrich Botanical Gardens)
Time: 6:30-8pm
Date: Tuesday, March 5
Registration Deadline: Tuesday, February 26
Price: $15/$12 for Olbrich member
Info
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714 View Map
Home & Garden