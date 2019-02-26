RSVP for Garden Journaling & Record Keeping

press release: The growing season goes by too fast to remember all the details of your garden, which is why keeping journals and records can help. Learn the basics of garden journaling and plant record keeping, along with special tips and tricks from home gardeners and horticulturists. Instructor: Avery Marcott (Olbrich Botanical Gardens)

Time: 6:30-8pm

Date: Tuesday, March 5

Registration Deadline: Tuesday, February 26

Price: $15/$12 for Olbrich member