press release: Join Family Service Madison in welcoming in the summer at our Garden Party Fundraiser on Saturday, June 22, from 3:00pm - 6:00pm!

Family Service Madison supports families and a safe community by offering individual, relationship and family therapy, anti-violence group therapy, trauma treatment, substance use prevention, Birth to 3 services, and a day treatment program for youth. As a non-profit mental health clinic, funding for these programs has dwindled over the years. We ask for your help in bolstering strong families and a safe community.

Please come and make a donation to us while enjoying the lovely garden with drinks, hors d’oeuvres and good company. Suggested donation is $50 or more if you can.

If you're interested in sponsoring this event, please contact Julie Klaeser (608-316-1195 or juliet@fsmad.org).