media release: First Annual Garden Party!

1:00 PM - 9:00 PM, Saturday, June 4, 2022, American Wine Project tasting room.

Celebrate American Wine Project’s first year open to the public! We’re hosting food vendors and music for an all-day shindig in our extensive garden gardens. Bring a picnic blanket and enjoy the afternoon!

Music

1-3:30 pm Gaines & Wagoner

3:45-6:15 pm Point Five

6:30-8:30: Helen Avakian and Dave Irwin

Food from Wander Provisions (Spring Green) and Milpa (Madison)