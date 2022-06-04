Garden Party

American Wine Project, Mineral Point 802 Ridge St., Mineral Point, Wisconsin 53565

media release: First Annual Garden Party!

1:00 PM  - 9:00 PM, Saturday, June 4, 2022, American Wine Project tasting room.

Celebrate American Wine Project’s first year open to the public! We’re hosting food vendors and music for an all-day shindig in our extensive garden gardens. Bring a picnic blanket and enjoy the afternoon!

Music

1-3:30 pm Gaines & Wagoner

3:45-6:15 pm Point Five

6:30-8:30: Helen Avakian and Dave Irwin

Food from Wander Provisions (Spring Green) and Milpa (Madison)

Info

Special Events
Food & Drink, Music
608-987-0505
