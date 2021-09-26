Garden Stroll
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: This gently paced stroll through the gardens is well-suited for a multi-generational outing. Learn about plants, animals, and fungi; phenology; and ecology. Wear sturdy closed-toe shoes and come prepared for weather and insects. Walks take place rain or shine, except in unsafe weather. Routes are wheelchair accessible when weather allows. Free, no registration required. Event capacity is limited. Meet at the Visitor Center.
Info
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
Home & Garden