RSVP for Gardening by the Moon

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Join Jane Hawley Stevens, herbalist, organic herb grower, and founder of Four Elements Organic Herbals, to learn the basics of this ancient agricultural practice of when to most effectively plant, weed, and harvest your garden. Are you open to receiving information on how the planets could affect all aspects of life, including when to make sauerkraut or clean the garden shed? This class can assist the open-minded person to “go with the flow”! Limited space; register early.

Wednesday, April 11, 6:30-8 pm

Registration Deadline: April 4

Cost: $18/$14 member | Course Number: 10-36

608-246-4550
