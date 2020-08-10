RSVP for Gardens for Small Spaces with Style and Function

Buy Tickets

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: There are many ways to create a functional garden despite having a small area to work with. Join us for a discussion of garden possibilities that offer style, practical use, and unique design for tight places to use in your home garden space.

Date and Time: Thursday, August 20, 6:30-8 p.m.

RSVP Deadline: Registration Deadline: August 10

Location: Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave, Madison, WI 53704

Price: $15/$12 member

Info

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
Home & Garden
608-246-4550
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - RSVP for Gardens for Small Spaces with Style and Function - 2020-08-10 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for Gardens for Small Spaces with Style and Function - 2020-08-10 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - RSVP for Gardens for Small Spaces with Style and Function - 2020-08-10 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - RSVP for Gardens for Small Spaces with Style and Function - 2020-08-10 00:00:00 ical