RSVP for Gardens for Small Spaces with Style and Function

press release: There are many ways to create a functional garden despite having a small area to work with. Join us for a discussion of garden possibilities that offer style, practical use, and unique design for tight places to use in your home garden space.

Date and Time: Thursday, August 20, 6:30-8 p.m.

RSVP Deadline: Registration Deadline: August 10

Location: Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave, Madison, WI 53704

Price: $15/$12 member