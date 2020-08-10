RSVP for Gardens for Small Spaces with Style and Function
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: There are many ways to create a functional garden despite having a small area to work with. Join us for a discussion of garden possibilities that offer style, practical use, and unique design for tight places to use in your home garden space.
Date and Time: Thursday, August 20, 6:30-8 p.m.
RSVP Deadline: Registration Deadline: August 10
Location: Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave, Madison, WI 53704
Price: $15/$12 member
