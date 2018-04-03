RSVP for Gardens of Stone

press release: Are you interested in stone landscape features? Join John Gishnock III, landscape architect,ecological designer, and owner of Formecology, LLC, and explore the exciting world of stonework. He will show you how simple materials and layout choices can help your natural stone landscape features go beyond function to truly express the essence of the landscape. Through numerous examples, he will focus on the use of local landscape materials and cover the aspects of natural stonework, including the different functional, aesthetic, and emotional uses.

Tuesday, April 10, 6:30-8 pm

Registration Deadline: April 3

Cost: $15/$12 member | Course Number: 10-35