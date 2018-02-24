Gardens Summit

press release:

2018 Gardens Network Summit: Digging Deeper

Saturday, February 24th | 9AM-4PM | Edgewood College (Regina Hall)

Join us for the 2018 Gardens Network Summit: Digging Deeper. This year’s summit will dig deeper into community engagement, garden sustainability, and shared culture. Gardens go beyond food and connect us all!

Hear updates from the Gardens Network, learn from local experts, and connect with others to strengthen our community. Get excited to grow together!

Details: