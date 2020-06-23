ONLINE: Gardens Will Save the World

press release: Tuesday, June 23 at Noon

Ben Futa, executive director, Allen Centennial Gardens

Gardens Will Save the World

Join Allen Centennial Gardens Director Ben Futa as he walks through the gardens and highlights plants and spaces that reflect how the campus community of students, staff, and faculty have been engaged to result in a resilient community of passionate plant lovers. To stay relevant in a changing world, our gardens – and gardeners – have an opportunity to cultivate spaces that are more than simply the sum of their plants. These spaces also can embrace their potential to cultivate, sustain, and foster diverse elements of healthy and resilient communities. In a time of uncertainty, the gardener of the future must embrace the culture of horticulture in tandem with the art and science of growing plants.

Talk will take place at https://www.facebook.com/UWConnects/. For a complete schedule, visit https://badgertalks.wisc.edu/badger-talks-live/.

