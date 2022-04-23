media release: Join us for the 2022 Garlic Mustard Weed Out, and help APT eliminate this invasive plant! Garlic mustard is a non-native species that grows early and quickly, stealing sun and nutrients from surrounding vegetation. And we want it off of our lawn. Volunteers for the Garlic Mustard Weed Out will receive an admission certificate for two free tickets to a 2022 performance in the Hill Theatre (not redeemable for Saturday performances; subject to availability). This year's Weed Out dates are Saturday, April 23, Saturday April 30 & Saturday, May 7 from 9 am to 12 noon. Sign up to volunteer.