Garth's Brew Bar Anniversary Party
Garth's Brew Bar 1726 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
5-9 pm, 12/15, 1726 Monroe St.
- We’re tapping our anniversary Kolsch that we brewed with Lupulin called Jubilee Kolsch
- We’re giving out limited glassware to the first 100 people that buy a crowler of the Jubilee Kolsch
- We’ll have Common Pasta food truck outside serving food
- We’re tapping some specialty kegs – only ones in Madison to have the beers on tap (Drekker, 608 Brewing, Lupulin, to name a few)
- We’ll be raffling some remarkable baskets of goodies (beer themed, Monroe street merchant themed, and more)
Info
