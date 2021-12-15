Garth's Brew Bar Anniversary Party

Garth's Brew Bar 1726 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

5-9 pm, 12/15, 1726 Monroe St.

  • We’re tapping our anniversary Kolsch that we brewed with Lupulin called Jubilee Kolsch
  • We’re giving out limited glassware to the first 100 people that buy a crowler of the Jubilee Kolsch
  • We’ll have Common Pasta food truck outside serving food
  • We’re tapping some specialty kegs – only ones in Madison to have the beers on tap (Drekker, 608 Brewing, Lupulin, to name a few)
  • We’ll be raffling some remarkable baskets of goodies (beer themed, Monroe street merchant themed, and more)

