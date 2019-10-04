Garver Gallery Night
Garver Feed Mill 3241 Garver Green, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
5pm - 9pm, Friday, October 4
Art and artisans abound at the premier of Gallery night in the Historic Garver Feed Mill. Highlights include...
* Ian's Pizza "MADE U LOOK" rooftop graffiti mural
* American Skillet Company "Made in America" making its Madison debut
* Twig and Olive portrait photography
* Surya Cafe "Art as Food", edible creations of Chef Lauren
* Sitka Salmon Shares gallery featuring "American Fisheries"
* Perennial Yoga studios presents "Prayer Flags for Peace"
And of course photographs, vintage items and artifacts from the historic Garver Feed Mill