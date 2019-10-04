Garver Gallery Night

press release:Gallery Night at Garver Feed Mill, 3241 Garver Green

5pm - 9pm, Friday, October 4

Art and artisans abound at the premier of Gallery night in the Historic Garver Feed Mill. Highlights include...

* Ian's Pizza "MADE U LOOK" rooftop graffiti mural

* American Skillet Company "Made in America" making its Madison debut

* Twig and Olive portrait photography

* Surya Cafe "Art as Food", edible creations of Chef Lauren

* Sitka Salmon Shares gallery featuring "American Fisheries"

* Perennial Yoga studios presents "Prayer Flags for Peace"

And of course photographs, vintage items and artifacts from the historic Garver Feed Mill