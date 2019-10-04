Garver Gallery Night

to Google Calendar - Garver Gallery Night - 2019-10-04 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Garver Gallery Night - 2019-10-04 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Garver Gallery Night - 2019-10-04 17:00:00 iCalendar - Garver Gallery Night - 2019-10-04 17:00:00

Garver Feed Mill 3241 Garver Green, Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release:Gallery Night at Garver Feed Mill, 3241 Garver Green

5pm - 9pm, Friday, October 4

Art and artisans abound at the premier of Gallery night in the Historic Garver Feed Mill. Highlights include...

* Ian's Pizza "MADE U LOOK" rooftop graffiti mural

* American Skillet Company "Made in America" making its Madison debut

* Twig and Olive portrait photography

* Surya Cafe "Art as Food", edible creations of Chef Lauren

* Sitka Salmon Shares gallery featuring "American Fisheries"

* Perennial Yoga studios presents "Prayer Flags for Peace"  

And of course photographs, vintage items and artifacts from the historic Garver Feed Mill

Info

Garver Feed Mill 3241 Garver Green, Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Art Exhibits & Events
to Google Calendar - Garver Gallery Night - 2019-10-04 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Garver Gallery Night - 2019-10-04 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Garver Gallery Night - 2019-10-04 17:00:00 iCalendar - Garver Gallery Night - 2019-10-04 17:00:00