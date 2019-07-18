Garver Path Construction

press release: The city of Madison is proposing the construction of a new 2800-foot long pedestrian shared use path that would connect the existing Capital City Path at Sugar Avenue northward to Milwaukee Street. Three structural elements are proposed as part of the design including a boardwalk through the northern limits of the project, a bridge replacement at Ivy Street, and a new bridge crossing over Starkweather Creek.

Project Limits: Sugar Avenue – Milwaukee Street

Construction is scheduled to begin in 2021.

The first PIM for this project will be held on Thursday, July 18th 2019 at Olbrich Botanical Gardens (3330 Atwood Avenue) in the Evjue Commons Room. The meeting will be an open-house format from 6-8 pm, with a formal presentation beginning at 6:15.