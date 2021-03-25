ONLINE: Gary Con

media release: Join us for Ethereal Gary Con XIII, March 25-28th, 2021 as we Celebrate A Life Well Played! The risks posed by the global Coronavirus pandemic caused us to forego a physical convention in Lake Geneva, but there will be a strong virtual convention filled epic adventure, engaging seminars and panels.

If you haven’t got your badge for Gary Con XIII yet, click the link below to go to Play.GaryCon.com and get your Ethereal Badge now!

Gary Con is an annual game convention celebrating the life and works of Gary Gygax, the Father of Role Playing Games. We do this by doing what he loved so much in life, playing Games! Join Gary's children, friends and fellow game enthusiasts as we celebrate a life well-played.