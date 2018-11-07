press release: The Italian Ministry of Cultural Heritage and Activities and Tourism and the Ministry of Agricultural, Food and Forestry Policies have designated “2018 Year of Italian Food” in the world in order to stress the link between Italian food and art, and in order to encourage events that showcase the Mediterranean diet (included in the UNESCO List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity).

The Mediterranean Diet is the central theme of the Third Week of Italian Cuisine in the World, with events taking place in November 2018.

On the occasion of the celebration of the Week of Italian Cuisine in the World at the UW-Madison, Marino Niola and Elisabetta Moro, two leading scholars of the Mediterranean diet, will give two public lectures here on campus and in the Midwest. Events are free and open to all. Sponsored by the Department of French and Italian and the Center for European Studies at UW-Madison, and the Italian Cultural Institute in Chicago.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 7, 5:00 P.M., ROOM 126 MEMORIAL LIBRARY – 728 STATE STREET

PUBLIC LECTURE IN ITALIAN: “GASTRONOMIA E DEMOCRAZIA: PIZZA, PASTA E ALTRI ITALIAN FOOD” (GASTRONOMY AND DEMOCRACY: PIZZA, PASTA, AND OTHER ITALIAN FOOD)

Marino Niola is a professor of Anthropology of Symbols, and co-director of the MedEatResearch (Center of Social Research on the Mediterranean Diet) at the Suor Orsola Benincasa University of Naples (Italy). Niola is the author of Totem e Ragù. Divagazioni napoletane (2003), Il purgatorio a Napoli (2003), Il presepe (2005), Don Giovanni o della seduzione (2006), Lévi-Strauss. Fuori di sé (2008), Si fa presto a dire cotto. Un antropologo in cucina (2009), Non tutto fa brodo (2012), Miti d’oggi (2012), Homo Dieteticus. Viaggio nelle tribù alimentari (2015), and he is the co-author of Andare per i luoghi della dieta mediterranea. He serves on the steering committee of F.I.C.O. Foundation for Food Education and Sustainability in Bologna. He writes for the Swiss paper Il Caffè, Le Nouvel Observateur, Il Mattino, and Repubblica. He is the author of the weekly column “The Myths of Our Time” (“Miti d’oggi”) for the Friday supplement “Venerdì di Repubblica”.