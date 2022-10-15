Gate Check with Cole Bartels

media release: This event is available in-person - see gracepresents.org for updates on COVID-19 protocols.You can also enjoy a premium-quality livestream of the concert with audio by BKMastersounds and video by Microtone Media. Grace Presents youtube channel!

Darren Sterud’s quartet Gate Check along with Trombonist Cole Bartels presents a program recreating the iconic album “The Great Kai and JJ”