media release: CLAs Gather 2 Give Fundraiser

Fundraiser featuring Unity the Band

Silent auction, Little John’s Kitchen, Unity the Band, Cork Pull, After Party -raising money for the Caring for the Caregiver Fund

5:30-8:00 Main Event, 8:00-11:00 After Party

June 16, 2022, Early Bird Tickets until June 15

The Brink Lounge

$40 early bird main event, $50 at the door main event, Pay what you can After Party ($10 donation suggested)

After two years of delay due to COVID-19, Community Living Alliance is pleased to bring together Wisconsin’s WAMI Artist of the year Unity The Band, Little John’s Kitchen and the Brink Lounge to honor, celebrate and raise funds for essential in-home direct care workers.

During the recent pandemic, caregivers showed tremendous bravery and commitment to our clients, ensuring their safety and wellbeing while often risking their health and the health of their families. The recent pandemic has nationally brought attention to the value of our frontline caregivers. Caregivers have proven to be true heroes during these challenging times.

Funds raised at the event will be used to directly impact caregivers when “life happens” resulting in those unexpected expenses such as car repairs, gas assistance, medical expenses, travel assistance, funeral assistance, food, and housing insecurity, rent relief, inclement weather clothing, appreciation for going the extra mile, and bereavement support.

Gather2Give will be held at the Brink Lounge, 701 East Washington Ave.

5:00 Doors Open

5:30 Event Begins: silent auction until 7:00, Cork pull until 7:30, Caregiver recognition

Unity the Band

8:00 After Party

pay as you can entry and food from Little John’s Kitchen

Community Living Alliance (CLA), a local nonprofit agency has relied for over 30 years on dedicated caregivers to provide in-home care to the elderly and all people with disabilities so they may live independent lives and remain in their homes and community. Gather2Give is organized by Community Living Alliance. Funds generated from this event are used to support CLA’s Caring for the Caregiver Fund. This fund provides financial support that creates opportunities for direct care workers to remain available for work despite unexpected life events.

CLA and Gather2Give were recently featured on the WORT Access Hour. Take a listen

https://www.clanet.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/wort_220502_190005access.mp3