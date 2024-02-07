media release: Join us and invite interested friends! Gather the Community Breakfast

Wednesday, February 7, 2023, 8 till 9:30 am, at Linden Cohousing, 107 Sutherland Ct, Madison. RSVP to reserve your spot: wilpfmadison@gmail.com.

Gather for a homemade buffet breakfast and to talk about:

JUST MONEY

Money to clean up PFAS

Money for family services

Money for modest housing

Why Not?

Somehow a mighty human invention, money, has been twisted away from human and planetary needs. Eco-systems are being ransacked. Between interest, inflation and taxes, we all are serving the billionaires and fearing the next crash. Fortunately that secret twist has been identified and it is fixable.

Mary Sanderson will pinpoint the problem and invite us to work for a historically grounded plan that addresses it directly. She will also introduce vibrant allied projects modeling how money can work for the common good.

The Alliance For JUST MONEY, WILPF’s Women, Money & Democracy Committee, and Move To Amend invite us to challenge corruption and dystopia at their roots.

Speaker: Mary Sanderson, Madison WILPF member, Raging Granny, retired postal worker & Spanish Medical interpreter who was feeling like all our peace & justice efforts were just spinning wheels until 2017 when the underlying private money system came to her attention. Money reformers are excited imagining healing futures that will be possible with permanent, debt-free money.

And, of course, there will be good food besides! Vegetarian meal with vegan options upon request. Served in the Cohousing Great Room

RSVP now to reserve a place: wilpfmadison@gmail.com. The cost of the breakfast is $20, with a sliding scale of $10 - $20. Funds are used to provide an honorarium to our guest speaker and to further the work of Madison WILPF.

---

Sponsored by Women's International League for Peace and Freedom - Madison; hosted by Linden Cohousing.

All are welcome.