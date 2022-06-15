press release: Wed. June 15th 8:00 am – 9:30 am Burrows Park (25 Burrows Rd.) Gather the Women Breakfast! Join us for a homemade buffet breakfast (vegetarian and vegan options available upon request) and to hear about Immigration Rights and DACA Support from Erika Rosales, Director of the new UW Center for DREAMers. Cost is $15 to be paid in cash or check the morning of the event. To RSVP, email: wilpfmadison@gmail.com