ONLINE: Gather

× Expand Renan Ozturk / Gather Clayton Harvey (White Mountain Apache) and Twila Cassadore (San Carlos Apache) in the documentary "Gather."

media release: In honor of Native American Heritage Month, Edible Madison has organized a free virtual screening of the new film Gather for our southwest Wisconsin community on Sunday, November 22nd at 4:00pm. Gather explores the growing movement amongst Native Americans to reclaim their spiritual, political and cultural identities through food sovereignty, while battling the trauma of centuries of genocide.

For centuries, U.S. government and military policy worked to separate indigenous peoples from traditional lands. This separated them from thousands of years of cultural and spiritual relationships with that land. A significant aspect of these relationships was incredibly deep ecological knowledge of local food systems.

The poor health outcomes in Indian Country aren’t merely a result of poverty but, rather, of centuries of economic and government policy that targets their right to live in a traditional, environmentally-balanced manner.

Native food rights are human rights. Join us in supporting this new film and witnessing the powerful stories of resilience and renaissance happening throughout Native food systems.