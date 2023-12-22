media release: Please join the Gay Madison Pageantry Family on Friday, December 22 for our Annual Gay Madison Holiday Show!

We are excited to partner with StageQ to help raise money for local queer theater. We have some amazing donated prizes from local businesses up for raffle.

There is no cover charge but reserved tables are $20 for 4 seats. If you want to upgrade your table to a VIP Table with a bottle of champagne and snacks the cost is only $35. Email us at gaymadisonpageantry@gmail.com to reserve your table today!

This show features our current court: Mr & Miss Gay Madison 2023, Brieon Hall Banx$ & Tempest Heat; Miss Gay Madison Plus & Elite, Mercedes Benzova & Kimberly Michaels; Former Miss Gay Madison Lucy Von Cucci; Former Miss Gay Madison Channing Marie Domino; Hosted by Former Miss Gay Madison Bianca Lynn Breeze and Former Miss Gay Madison Plus Madam Lacy

We hope you will join us on Friday, December 22nd at 9:30pm