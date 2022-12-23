Gay Madison Holiday Show
Five Nightclub 5 Applegate Court, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
media release: Gay Madison Pageantry is once again generously hosting a holiday-themed drag show at Five Nightclub in Madison. Along with the show will be raffle giveaways to benefit StageQ's mission of presenting LGBTQ stories on stage. The drag show will be Friday, December 23, starting at 8pm and will also feature a few live performances from StageQ singers!
Info
Fundraisers, LGBT
Music