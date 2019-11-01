gAy-PUNK
Prism 924 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Madison's biggest alt-rock dance night begins this Halloween (Friday Nov. 1) at Prism. Featuring live drums and bass and music across a spread of decades and rock genres, come drink and dance the night away with your pals. No cover if you are wearing a band tee or costume!
See you at the indie-disco.
21+ // $5 cover or free //
Queer run and Queer Friendly Hosted by Prism and gAy-PUNK
