gAy-PUNK

press release: Madison's biggest alt-rock dance night begins this Halloween (Friday Nov. 1) at Prism. Featuring live drums and bass and music across a spread of decades and rock genres, come drink and dance the night away with your pals. No cover if you are wearing a band tee or costume!

See you at the indie-disco.

21+ // $5 cover or free //

Queer run and Queer Friendly Hosted by Prism and gAy-PUNK

Prism 924 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
