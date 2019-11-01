press release: Madison's biggest alt-rock dance night begins this Halloween (Friday Nov. 1) at Prism. Featuring live drums and bass and music across a spread of decades and rock genres, come drink and dance the night away with your pals. No cover if you are wearing a band tee or costume!

See you at the indie-disco.

https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=zVSGzk2O7p4

21+ // $5 cover or free //

Queer run and Queer Friendly Hosted by Prism and gAy-PUNK