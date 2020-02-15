press release: USA | 1977 | DCP | 78 min.

Director: Arthur J. Bressan, Jr.

Filmed in one day, June 26, 1977, in multiple locations throughout the country, Gay U.S.A. documents the gay pride parades of the time and also offers an overview of the issues facing the gay community. The footage was lovingly compiled and edited together by Bressan (Buddies), in honor of Robert Hillsborough, a gay man who was stabbed to death in San Francisco on June 22, 1977. Present at the parades were openly gay men, lesbians, gay and straight families, supportive parents and drag queens. There were also dissenters of all kinds, including religious and moral objectors. Gay U.S.A. gives voice to both sides of the issue creating almost a debate-like atmosphere. But, above all, it is a joyous celebration of gay and lesbian culture with a folk soundtrack worthy of the time period. Preserved by UCLA Film & Television Archive from a 16mm internegative and a 35mm print. Laboratory services and DCP by UCLA Film & Television Archive Digital Media Lab. Special thanks to Roe Bressan, Jenni Olson, Frameline.

UCLA Festival of Preservation on Tour: One of the world’s leaders in the efforts to preserve our motion picture heritage, the UCLA Film & Television Archive has arranged their biennial tour of restored 35mm prints and DCPs of selected titles from the most recent edition of their annual Festival of Preservation. The selection highlights features and shorts including silent-era rediscoveries, landmark American Independent movies, poverty row gems, remarkable documentaries, and more! The screenings will be presented both at our regular Vilas Hall venue and every Sunday in February at the Chazen Museum of Art.