Gays Mills Folk Festival of Music & Dance

press release: The last festival was Mother's Day Weekend of 2019! And here it is three years later! Many of us have dearly missed concerts and dances and it will fill our hearts to be able to do this again. So get ready. The 28th annual Folk Festival of Music and Dance in beautiful Gays Mills will be May 6-8.

The weekend kicks off with a square dance on Friday night at 7:00. There will be lively live music with the Folk Fest String Band and guest callers teaching and calling the dances: squares, circles, contras, reels, as well as waltzes and polkas. Everyone is welcome, no partner needed and the dance is open to all ages and abilities. It will take place at the new Community Commerce Center on Highway 131.

Saturday afternoon activities, as well as the evening concert, will also be at this location. Saturday festivities begin at noon with May Crown making and an open stage. May crowns are made with willow branches twisted into a circle then adorned with fresh flowers then worn as a crown. There will be an assistant to help. You can wear your May crown as you dance around the May Pole beginning at 1:00. What a glorious way to celebrate Spring! The open stage is open to all with 20 minute slots. The afternoon also has workshops conducted by the Saturday evening concert performers.

And who will that be, you ask? There will be a great lineup. Headlining will be the Volo Bogtrotters, plus Bob Bovee & Pop Wagner and the Dirtbag Darlins.

The Volo Bogtrotters came together somewhere near Chicago in the mid-1980s. They quickly gained a reputation around the Midwest and the rest of the country for their spirited interpretations of old-time songs gleaned from old 78 RPM records combined with their twin-fiddle renditions of tunes that Chirps Smith collected from older fiddlers in downstate Illinois during his days with the Indian Creek Delta Boys. After fifteen or so years they called it quits in 2002. Five years ago, all six members of the band - Fred Campeau (fiddle, banjo, Hawaiian guitar), Steve Rosen (banjo, mandolin, fiddle), Tony Scarimbolo (bass, harmonica), Chirps Smith (fiddle, mandolin), along with Jim Nelson (guitar) and Paul Tyler (mandolin, fiddle) - joined forces in a reconstituted and rejuvenated version of the band that is better than ever. They'll be playing some old favorites and a few that will soon be favorites, too.

Since 1971 Pop Wagner and Bob Bovee have produced some of the most spirited traditional music around. Pop Wagner, master finger picking guitarist, fiddler and singer, square dance caller, purveyor of rope tricks and dry humor, lives in St. Paul. Bob Bovee, living in rural southeastern Minnesota, plays guitar, harmonica, autoharp and banjo, sings and yodels, and is also a humorist and storyteller. Together they have entertained audiences from the San Diego Folk Festival to the Five Colleges Folk Festival in Massachusetts, up to Winnipeg, Canada and across the sea for four tours together in Europe. A Wagner-Bovee performance typically includes a generous dose of authentic cowboy songs, plenty of square dance tunes and other instrumental numbers, comic and sentimental songs of the south, and perhaps an original or two. The two are likely to also throw in a cowboy poem and some of Pop's lariat spinning, along with history, folklore and jokelore.

The Dirtbag Darlin's are an acoustic duo specializing in old fashioned duet singing, Hannah and Aviva combine their first love of old time music and their eclectic taste in old country and western, classic bluegrass, and traditional blues to create an entertaining and diverse repertoire. These multi-instrumentalists cut their teeth in old time string bands playing fiddle, guitar, banjo, bass, and more. Through years of traveling together, making music on street corners and stages from Virginia to Washington, Hannah Johnson and Aviva Pilgrim have honed their sister-like vocal harmonies and tight instrumentation. Now, after several years pursing other interests and surviving a pandemic, Hannah and Aviva are back together for their reunion concert at the Gays Mills Folk Festival!

In addition, there will be a Silent Auction throughout the weekend with interesting items to help support the Folk Festival. And the Kickapoo Exchange Natural Food Coop will be hosting a Chili Dinner Saturday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 across the street at the Mercantile Center. There will be a Sunday morning Gospel Sing at 11:00 by the banks of the Kickapoo River, weather permitting. And rumor has it that the "Mama Trauma Drama" may make an appearance following. So many good things!

Also be sure to check out the concurrent Gays Mills Spring Festival events, including antique tractors, rodeo and pancake breakfast and more at <www.gaysmillswi.com>.

Tickets for the Saturday evening concert are $15. The Saturday afternoon activities, the Friday night dance and Gospel sing are free will donations. For more information call (608) 632-2720 or visit the website http://www.gaysmillsfolkfest.org/. The Gays Mills Folk Festival of Music and Dance is a project of the Kickapoo Cultural Exchange.