gBETA Valentine's Day Pop-up

media release: The Urban League of Greater Madison and gener8tor announced that the second cohort of gBETA founders will be hosting a Valentine’s Day Pop-Up Event on February 8 from 1:00-4:00PM. At the pop-up, these founders and other small companies in the Urban League family will have food, gifts, and self care products for sale with a valentine's day theme, and happily answer questions about their growing businesses. https://www.facebook.com/events/907551840861859

On February 27 from 6:00-8:00 PM, the five gBETA cohort founders will pitch their companies to investors, community partners, and the public at a showcase event. Both events are happening at the Black Business Hub, 2352 S Park St, Madison. RSVPs are required for the February 27 showcase.

The Five Madison based companies who will be featured at the showcase event include Fuller’s Painting LLC, Military Dogs LLC, Shea Strategy, and Ms Goodwan’s Goodies. See below for more information about each company.

gBETA Urban League is a free seven-week accelerator program designed to set a path for startups to pursue growth and investment opportunities. Startup founders receive intensive concierge coaching and access to gener8tor's national network of mentors, customers, corporate partners and investors. gBETA is operated through a partnership between the Urban League’s Black Business Hub Accelerator Program and national venture capital firm gener8tor.

(Quote from PM) “I’m thrilled to work with an amazing cohort this year.” said Clayton Custer, gBETA Urban League Program Manager. “These founders have decades of experience in a wide variety of business from food service and personal care products to marketing and restoration expertise. This program is a great resource for both our founders, and the Madison small business community.”

“These five companies were selected from an application pool of over 50 diverse businesses,” said Dr. Ruben Anthony, President & CEO of the Urban League of Greater Madison. “These businesses rose to the top in a competitive application pool, and we are excited to showcase their companies for our first pitch showcase to happen in The Black Business Hub, said Anthony.”

Startup companies and founders interested in learning more about gBETA’s programming and resources or applying to a future program can reach out to Clayton Custer at clayton.custer@gener8tor.com or Magugu Davis at mdavis@ulgm.org. Those interested in mentoring these companies or getting involved in other ways are also encouraged to connect.

gBETA Urban League Winter 2024 Cohort

Military Dogs LLC mission is to create and serve high quality hot dogs and hot snacks with a military theme to honor active duty servicemembers, military veterans, and their families. MLTD offers a variety of options including kosher, chicken, turkey, beef, and vegan hot dogs, as well as specialty menu items like the ARMOR DOG. Military Dogs are a delicious and an affordable made-to-order option for patrons on the go. Several times per year, Military Dogs will donate 10% of profits to support families of an active duty servicemember. Their business operates with cheerful integrity, humility, and professionalism. TO SERVE, IS THE HONOR.

CEO: Dawnelle Norwood

Oceans Laugh “Bath Kits & Jars” is where nature meets relaxation and holistic well-being. We specialize in creating enchanting bath kits and foot soaking jars that transform your self-care routine into a spa-like experience. Immerse yourself in the soothing embrace of our thoughtfully curated holistic products, designed to rejuvenate your mind, body, and soul.

CEO: Sarah Peeler

Shea Strategy (SS) offers a la carte marketing and communications support to businesses and faith-based nonprofits in the Midwestern metro areas. Shea Strategy strives to build relationships and collaborate closely with clients. Since June 2021, Shea Strategy has amplified the message of 9 small businesses and nonprofit organizations throughout the Midwest.

CEO: Taeli Turner

Ms. Goodwan’s Goodies is a small family-based home baking business that has been in business since 2018. The house favorite product is assorted gourmet cupcakes. The best seller is caramel banana pudding jars. Everything is homemade from scratch. Ms. Goodwan has sold out on both days during the Taste of Madison 3 years in a row.

CEO: Shanigel Goodwan

Fuller’s Painting & Restoration serves commercial and residential property owners who need to protect their property and keep it looking its best. One call brings our experienced painting & restoration professionals to you with the tools required to get the job done. Fuller’s Painting & Restoration is Local and Community focused, with youth outreach and apprenticeship programs.

CEO: Yarnell Fuller