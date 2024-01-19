media release: We’re excited to announce the first GearShift Gathering at our workshop at 354 Coyier Lane in south Madison on Friday, January 19, from 3-7pm. Stop by to meet your local bike organizations at this fun event! Local representatives will be available to talk with you about their work, talk about upcoming projects, and learn about volunteer opportunities. This event is free and all are invited!

EXHIBITORS INCLUDE Wheels for Winners, Bombay Bicycle Club, Capital Off Road Pathfinders, NICA, Bike Parks for Kids, Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison

Would you like to sponsor this event? Donate a door prize? Or maybe you want to donate food or drink in exchange for great publicity and connecting with the Madison bike community?

Let us know! Click to send an email for details.

DOOR PRIZES

NICA will be raffling off a Planet Bike floor pump.

Join this list with a donation!