press release: GeekCraft Expo Midwest Fall Mall at the Madison Masonic Center is set for October 14 and 15! It’s free, and family friendly: the perfect way for people to get a head start on their holiday shopping and support their local community.

11 am to 6 pm Saturday, 11 am-5 pm Sunday.

About GeekCraft Expo:

GeekCraft Expo is a curated craft market specializing in handmade, “geek”-themed crafts of all kinds; clothing, accessories, toys, home decoration, furniture, art, and more. Founded in 2015, GeekCraft Expo is proud to support local crafters and artisans and is planned to take place in 17 cities throughout the United States and Canada. Online at http://www.geekcraftexpo.com.