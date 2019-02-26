[Gee]nealogy with Alex Gee

RSVP

Fountain of Life Covenant Church 633 W. Badger Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53713

press release: A message from Alex Gee:

You are invited to a special evening as I share my journey into my family genealogy and America's history.

A year in the making, the Black Like Me with Dr. Alex Gee Podcast has released a special audio series that tells the surprising story of my family history. Hear how I made new discoveries about my past and met White descendants of the Gee family name I didn't know I had...

This fun evening will include some audience interaction, light refreshments, and special guests that you won't want to miss.

- Dr. Alex Gee

Fountain of Life Covenant Church 633 W. Badger Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53713 View Map
608-257-2453
