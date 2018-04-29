press release: Saaz, an Indian music organization on campus would like to invite you to their Spring music show - Geet Purvai 2018 this Sunday (Apr 29).

'Geet Purvai' is a music show that exhibits various flavors of Indian music organized every spring semester.

Our performers are primarily UW Madison students, post-doctoral candidates, and faculty members. Our event not only provides these performers a stage to showcase their talents, but also allows the UW Madison community (of both Indian and non-Indian origin) to connect with Indian music.

Please join us for a fun filled musical evening!

April 29, 2018, 6:00 - 8:00pm, Varsity Hall, UNION SOUTH, 1308 W Dayton St.

The event is completely FREE and open to all UW-Madison students, faculty and their guests.