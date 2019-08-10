Geiger Counter, Tubal Cain, Ossuary, Warbastard
The Wisco/Willy Street Pub & Grill 852 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: GEIGER COUNTER - sickest apocalyptic crust on tour from MPLS
https://geigercounterpunk.bandcamp.com/
TUBAL CAIN - blackened raw school street metal FOR THE PEOPLE
https://truetubalcain.bandcamp.com/album/black-eden
OSSUARY - murky miserable death metal
https://ossuary-death.bandcamp.com/releases
WARBASTARD - madison ponx
