Gender Confetti, P*PL, Jentri Colello

Doors 7:30, Show 8pm

$8

Gender Confetti: Their music contains assertions of LGBTQ+ liberation, safer spaces, ethical communication, anti-capitalism, the abolition of white supremacy, intimate friendships, queer joy, universal design, body positivity, community empowerment, radical transfeminism, mutual care, and self determination.

P * PL: Wannabe-Pop form Minneapolis.

Jentri Colello local Madison musican will be starting the night off.

All Ages // Sober Space // Safer Space