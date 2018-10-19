Gender Confetti, P*PL, Jentri Colello
press release: Doors 7:30, Show 8pm
$8
Gender Confetti: Their music contains assertions of LGBTQ+ liberation, safer spaces, ethical communication, anti-capitalism, the abolition of white supremacy, intimate friendships, queer joy, universal design, body positivity, community empowerment, radical transfeminism, mutual care, and self determination.
P * PL: Wannabe-Pop form Minneapolis.
Jentri Colello local Madison musican will be starting the night off.
All Ages // Sober Space // Safer Space
