Gender Discourse in Indonesian Islam

Lecture by Nina Nurmila, Professor of Gender and Islamic Studies at the State Islamic University (UIN) Bandung, Indonesia, and Commissioner of the National Commission on Violence Against Women (Komnas Perempuan)

Room 206 Ingraham Hall, UW-Madison, 1155 Observatory Drive (2-hour parking meters nearby - see: http://vip.wisc.edu/plan-your-visit/parking/)

no cover

Sponsored by the UW-Madison Center for Southeast Asian Studies.