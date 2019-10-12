press release: GENDER FEST 2: SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12, 2019

TICKETS - available at www.queerirl.com

ALL DAY passes at the door: $20

Bands at The Winnebago (day only) tickets: $7

Vault at Black Locust Cafe (evening only) tickets: $7

QueerIRL at Gender Fest 2 (night only) tickets:$7

WHAT IS GENDER FEST???

A FULL DAY/EVENING/NIGHT VARIETY SHOW in celebration of all genders, particularly trans, non binary and GNC folx, in the realm of music and art.

WHEN AND WHERE IS GENDER FEST???

- Saturday, October 12, 2019 in Madison

- DAY >>> 12-6PM at The Winnebago, bands and more presented by Gender Confetti!!!

- EVENING >>> 7-9pm at Black Locust Cafe, words & comedy

- NIGHT >>> 10P-2A at Robinia Courtyard, queer dance party presented by Saint Saunter [queerIRL] >> QueerIRL at Gender Fest 2

WHO IS PERFORMING AT GENDER FEST???

Saint Saunter

Gender Confetti!!!

Kat and the Hurricane

The Hasbians

Pink Tide

Dumpster Dick

Femme Noir

Mudy

Kiloakaskitlz of BloodLine

(Shle Berry unfortunately had to cancel her appearance, stay tuned for a replacement!)

MORE ABOUT GENDER FEST???

- The organizers strive to create a safer space. No hate speech or discrimination tolerated.

- All venues are wheelchair accessible to ADA standards.

