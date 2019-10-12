Gender Fest 2
press release: GENDER FEST 2: SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12, 2019
TICKETS - available at www.queerirl.com
ALL DAY passes at the door: $20
Bands at The Winnebago (day only) tickets: $7
Vault at Black Locust Cafe (evening only) tickets: $7
QueerIRL at Gender Fest 2 (night only) tickets:$7
WHAT IS GENDER FEST???
A FULL DAY/EVENING/NIGHT VARIETY SHOW in celebration of all genders, particularly trans, non binary and GNC folx, in the realm of music and art.
WHEN AND WHERE IS GENDER FEST???
- Saturday, October 12, 2019 in Madison
- DAY >>> 12-6PM at The Winnebago, bands and more presented by Gender Confetti!!!
- EVENING >>> 7-9pm at Black Locust Cafe, words & comedy
- NIGHT >>> 10P-2A at Robinia Courtyard, queer dance party presented by Saint Saunter [queerIRL] >> QueerIRL at Gender Fest 2
WHO IS PERFORMING AT GENDER FEST???
Gender Confetti!!!
Kat and the Hurricane
The Hasbians
Pink Tide
Dumpster Dick
Mudy
(Shle Berry unfortunately had to cancel her appearance, stay tuned for a replacement!)
MORE ABOUT GENDER FEST???
- The organizers strive to create a safer space. No hate speech or discrimination tolerated.
- All venues are wheelchair accessible to ADA standards.