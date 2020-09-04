ONLINE: GenderTalks

7:30-9pm, Sept 4 & 5 on Facebook and YouTube

press release: You are invited to the world premiere of GenderTalks, "an exciting and timely documentary theater project about trans, nonbinary, and gender nonconforming folks' experiences of gender." These real-life stories come from online conversations between folks in Dane County, Wisconsin, and Blackhawk County Iowa, and have been artfully blended together by playwright Orion Risk.

Join us live on Facebook or YouTube on Friday, September 4 & Saturday, September 5 for a look into the lives of people in our communities, and see how this project has brought them together during a time of uncertainty and isolation.

Join us for a short talkback with playwright Orion Risk and director Finch Moore at the conclusion of Saturday's performance.

Donations will be accepted and all proceeds will go to Cedar Valley Pride in Blackhawk County, Iowa, and Outreach MAGIC Festival: A Pride Celebration in Dane County.

To donate to one of these organizations, visit the pages here:

https://www.outreachmadisonlgbt.org/donate

http://www.cedarvalleypride.com/donate.html

Rising Fire Theatre of Cedar Falls, Iowa, produces this all-online theatrical event. Direction by artist and activist Finch Moore. This project is supported by the UW–Madison Center for the Humanities as part of the Graduate Humanities Exchange.

Orion Risk (Playwright): Orion moved from Cedar Falls, Iowa, to Madison last fall to start a graduate program in theater studies at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. While in grad school, they miss directing with their Cedar Valley theater group, Scene D Theatre Project, and volunteering with local theater companies. This summer, they won support from the University of Wisconsin Center for the Humanities to initiate GenderTalks as a response to COVID-19, pulling folks together for online conversations and remixing those into the GenderTalks script. Orion's pronouns are he and they—"they" is especially nice in writing.

Finch Moore (Director): Finch is a storyteller, poet, actor, and activist based in Waterloo, Iowa. Also a props creator and costume director, Finch has worked on numerous local theater projects and independent films. Deeply connected to their community, Finch enjoys hosting gatherings and events, and is excited to watch the talented GenderTalks actors tell the stories of these real-life people.