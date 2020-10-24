ONLINE: Genealogical Collections and the Wisconsin Historical Society

media release: Lori Bessler, Reference Librarian at the Wisconsin Historical Society, will present four one-hour lectures on the following topics.

Ancestry.com: What to Expect and What Not to Expect

FamilySearch.org: What to Expect and What Not to Expect

Newspapers and Periodicals

WHS Collections and Services

Lori has worked at the Wisconsin Historical Society for over 30 years and has been researching family history for over 40 years. Each of these lectures will give the audience lots of ideas on how to get more out of genealogical research.

These lectures will be recorded and made available to all registrants for 30 days. Time: 9:00 a.m to 3:00 p.m. (includes a 15 minute break between lectures and a 45 minute lunch break.