RSVP for Genealogical Strategies

media release: Between COVID and winter approaching, we will all have a lot of time to look over our research and see if we missed anything.  Thomas MacEntee will present 4 lectures that can help you productively sort your research and get closer to uncovering more stories about your families.

One Touch Genealogy

Did I Get Everything:  Creating a Checklist

Smarter Search Strategies for Genealogy

You Can Do This: Photo Organizing and Preservation

Thomas MacEntee is a genealogy professional specializing in using technology and social media to improve genealogy research and to connect with the family history community.

