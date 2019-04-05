Generation Wealth
press release: 2018 / USA / Documentary / 118 min. / R Lauren Greenfield’s postcard from the edge of the American Empire captures a portrait of a materialistic, workaholic, image-obsessed culture. Simultaneously autobiographical and historical essay, the film bears witness to the global boom-bust economy, the corrupted American Dream, and the personal costs of late stage capitalism, narcissism, and greed.
Hawthorne Library 2707 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
