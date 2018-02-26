RSVP for Gentle Kripalu Hatha Yoga

press release: This relaxing, unwinding, and mindful Kripalu Hatha Yoga class is for all levels and honors your capacity and comfort. Wear comfortable, loose fitting clothing and bring your own yoga mat and water bottle. Instructor Jonathan A. Garber, LMT, a certified Kripalu Yoga teacher, will lead you during each 6-week class. Register for one or more classes as a series. Class held in the Bolz Conservatory (indoors), unless warm weather (then outdoors).

(6-week classes)

Mondays, March 5-April 9, 5:30-6:45 pm

Registration deadline: February 26

Cost: $72 per person | Course Number: 20-16

Mondays, April 16-May 21, 5:30-6:45 pm

Registration deadline: April 9

Cost: $72 per person | Course Number: 20-35