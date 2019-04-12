GeoAnimalities

press release: The interpretive and ethical turns in scholarship helped transform geography. They contested the imperatives of positivism and opened conceptual space for alternative paradigms of knowledge such as humanism, feminism, and political economy. A third “animal turn” is underway with the emergence of animal studies as a new discipline (tradition of scholarship) alongside vibrant sub disciplines like animal geography. What might the animal turn mean for geography? The answer has ethical, theoretical, and practical implications.

The Yi-Fu Lecture Series features a wide variety of U.S. and international guest lecturers from all geographic disciplines. Lecturers at these Friday seminars also often speak at brown-bag lunches, one-on-one student sessions, and breakfast meetings with student interest groups as part of their visit. Doctoral students are invited to present their final research. The lecture series was initiated by Dr. Tuan and receives enthusiastic support as a department and campus tradition.

All lectures are presented on Friday at 3:30pm in Science Hall - Rm 180 unless otherwise noted. Alumni, friends and the public are always invited to attend.