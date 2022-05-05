Geoffrey Brady, Kia Karlen, Michael Brenneis, Brennan Connors, David Spies, Kenny Stevenson, Anna Purnell, Lisa Marine
Gates of Heaven 302 E. Gorham St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: CAT CARTOONS, CONTEMPORARY COMPOSITIONS AND COMPLAINING
MAY 5, 7:00 PM, GATES OF HEAVEN AT JAMES MADISON PARK, MADISON
FREE
Hosted by Geoffrey Brady (percussion, theremin)
With:
Kia Karlen (accordion, horn and sock-puppet production)
Michael Brenneis (percussion and who knows what)
Brennan Connors (saxophones, various winds)
David Spies (low brass and puppeteering )
Kenny Stevenson (bass)
Anna Purnell (puppeteering) and
Lisa Marine (puppeteering and sawyering)
Will include music-accompanied cartoons including Tom and Jerry, Felix the Cat, and others; also new music, including the very first performance of “Oh, Bartleby: Music from the imaginary TV series”; also the Sockrates Sock Puppet Carnival of Morals and Logic presents “Tales From the Willy St. Co-op Reader”.
This event was made possible by Dane Arts. This event is free and open to the public. Any donations, tips, life advice or gratuities are graciously accepted.