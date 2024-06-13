Geological/Evolutionary Timeline

media release: A month-long science exhibit has been installed in Law Park to the east of Monona Terrace.

The exhibit consists of 17 signposts set at appropriate distances along a 1/6th mile stretch of sidewalk. Each signpost marks a significant period in the earth’s geological and evolutionary history from its formation 4.5 billion years ago to the present, with the emergence of modern man set a few inches from the end.

The signposts are as follow:

1 – Explanation of the exhibit

2 – Formation of the Earth – 4.56 billion years ago

3 – The first single-celled life appears in the seas – 3.5 billion years ago

4 – The Baraboo Hills – 1.7 billion years ago

5 – Multi-celled organisms diversify – 600 million years ago

6 – Fish appear – 530 million years ago

7 – Plants move onto land – 500 million years ago

8 – Amphibians move onto land – 360 million years ago

9 – Pangaea forms – 335 million years ago

10 – Reptiles become dominant – 245 million years ago

11 – Dinosaurs appear – 230 million years ago

12 – Non-avian dinosaurs disappear – 66 million years ago

13 – Mammals become prominent – 66 million years ago

14 – Earliest primates appear – 56 million years ago

15 – Apes appear – 25 million years ago

16 – Earliest hominins appear – 7 million years ago

17– Modern humans - 40 thousand years ago / the present / the future

The temporary exhibit will run from June 8 to July 7, and during that time, passersby are encouraged to walk or bike the exhibit to appreciate the enormity of geological time.

In a way, the signs mirror the signs that run west from Monona Terrace along the southwest bike path, depicting the major objects in the solar system.

For further information and to comment on the exhibit, contact Nick Schweitzer, jnschweitzer@gmail.com, 608-231-3941.